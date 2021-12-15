James (Jim) E. Lewis

May 15, 1933 - December 11, 2021

James Emmett Lewis, 88, died December 11, 2021 in his home with his family present after a short illness. He was born May 15, 1933 near Valentine, Montana to Ronald and Helen (Housel) Lewis. The family moved later to Fergus County where he was educated in the Lewistown schools, graduating from Fergus County High School in 1952. He went to MSC (now MSU) where he majored in Agriculture Education graduating in 1957.

Jim taught Agriculture, FFA and science four years at Clyde Park High School. He taught Ag, FFA, Math and Science seven years at Cascade High School.

He married Marilyn McCollum in 1954 and had two children, Roxie and Ron. He moved to Helena in 1968 where he taught Agriculture Diesel and Welding at the Helena VoTech Center. He earned a Master's Degree in Ag Ed in 1972.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Roxie Stella of Lewistown; son, Ronald (Leanne) Lewis of Denver; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents, Ronald and Helen Lewis; brother, Keith Lewis; and son-in-law, Jim Stella.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Fergus Trade Center in Lewistown, MT on Monday, December 27th, 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Jim's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com