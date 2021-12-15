Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Lewis
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cascade High School
FUNERAL HOME
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT

James (Jim) E. Lewis

May 15, 1933 - December 11, 2021

James Emmett Lewis, 88, died December 11, 2021 in his home with his family present after a short illness. He was born May 15, 1933 near Valentine, Montana to Ronald and Helen (Housel) Lewis. The family moved later to Fergus County where he was educated in the Lewistown schools, graduating from Fergus County High School in 1952. He went to MSC (now MSU) where he majored in Agriculture Education graduating in 1957.

Jim taught Agriculture, FFA and science four years at Clyde Park High School. He taught Ag, FFA, Math and Science seven years at Cascade High School.

He married Marilyn McCollum in 1954 and had two children, Roxie and Ron. He moved to Helena in 1968 where he taught Agriculture Diesel and Welding at the Helena VoTech Center. He earned a Master's Degree in Ag Ed in 1972.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Roxie Stella of Lewistown; son, Ronald (Leanne) Lewis of Denver; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents, Ronald and Helen Lewis; brother, Keith Lewis; and son-in-law, Jim Stella.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Fergus Trade Center in Lewistown, MT on Monday, December 27th, 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Jim's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com


Published by Helena Independent Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Fergus Trade Center
Lewistown, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Marilyn, Ruth and I are so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. Both Dan and Ruth have so many wonderful memories of "Mr Lewis" being their teacher and coach. He was a great man. We want to thank both of you for coming to Dan´s funeral. That meant a lot to us. We hope for God´s peace and comfort and strength to envelop you as you mourn a wonderful man.
Nancy and Ruth Mortag
December 22, 2021
Marilyn We enjoyed our times together at the aviation related events. You two were always enjoyable. We will miss Jim. Cal & Holly Jorstad Moose Jaw
Cal & Holly Jorstad
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jim´s passing . He and Marilyn were wonderful assets to The Clyde Park School and community. What a great guy! Jim was a dedicated instructor and continued over the years to support his former students. He and Marilyn attended class reunions for all these past years. He was a credit to the teaching profession and a life long friend to so many. We were blessed to have been taught by Jim and Marilyn. God bless your Marilyn and your family.
Dennis & Carol Jones
School
December 20, 2021
prayers and sympathy to family.Jim was a great instructor at helena vo tech and he will be missed
Ronald D Leslie
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Mr. Lewis was my instructor at Helena Vo Tech from 73 to 74.
Ronald Lind
School
December 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim,s passing. My condolences to the family. You are in my prayers.
Bill Little
School
December 15, 2021
Ruthie, I am so sorry to read of Jim's passing. Eleven days from Duane's final day!..We have been thru a lot during our growing up years. Just never gave our final years a second thought. Don't have any regrets, only want a second chance to get to hold him once more. Give Marilyn my sympathy and to your whole family my prayers..
Joanne Demars
Other
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results