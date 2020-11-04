Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

"In Our Care"

REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Viewing will take place at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, PO Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.