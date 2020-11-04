Menu
THURSDAY

REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Viewing will take place at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, PO Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 4, 2020.
