Janet Marie Rodacker

September 21, 1939 - March 13, 2022

Janet Marie Rodacker, age 82, of Townsend, Montana passed away on March 13th, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She will be deeply missed by her husband Jerry of 59 years, their children Tom Rodacker (Chris) of Billings, Montana, Jody Toney (Ben) of Townsend, Montana. Grandchildren Nathan Rodacker of Bozeman, Logan Rodacker of Bozeman, Lauren Rodacker of Billings, Peyton Toney of Townsend, Ella Toney of Townsend, and many other relatives. Jan is the daughter of the late Sam and Emma Mittelsteadt. She is also preceded in death by her sister Bernice Pfliger (Joe) and her brother Duane Mittelsteadt (Mitzi).

A native of North Dakota, Jan was born September 21st, 1939 on her parents farm outside of Hazen North Dakota. The family later moved to Killdeer, North Dakota where they purchased the local theater and she grew up as popcorn girl, ticket sales, and usher. She graduated High School from Killdeer before moving to Fargo where she received her bachelor's degree in home economics and science from North Dakota State University (go Bison) in 1961. She furthered her studies at Montana State and Havre receiving her reading specialist degree. After graduation, her first teaching job was in Fessenden, North Dakota, where she first met Jerry. She taught at several schools, primarily in Poplar, Montana and Townsend, Montana.

Jan was a fun enthusiast and enjoyed her time reading, sewing, social activities, pinochle, and especially loved spending time with her friends and family. Attending family and school reunions were some of her favorite times. In her early retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed travelling to Arizona, and attending as many Dixie Land Jazz festivals as possible. She was quite talented herself playing the piano, and occasionally played at church. Jan and Jerry had a memorable cruise to Alaska for their 50th anniversary.

Other hobbies that Jan found joy in were riding in her classic car, fishing, and camping. She always liked a good joke and having a good time. Jan was dearly loved by her family, and if you ever knew Jan, you would have loved her too.



Service Schedule

Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022 at Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church, 20 Trailhead View Dr. Townsend, Reception will be 4:00 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022 at American Legion Post 42, 211 Broadway St.Townsend, MT.

