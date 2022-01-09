Janice Elizabeth Roman Clack

March 16, 1942 - December 19, 2021

Janice Elizabeth Roman Clack of Helena, MT died of natural causes December 19, 2021, surrounded by family.

Jan was born on March 16th, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut to Stanley and Helen Roman. She was their first child, and brother John and sister Susan followed shortly after. Jan was a bright student in her teen years, serving as president of the Latin club and a talented swimmer on the swim team, among many other accomplishments.

Later, Jan attended William Smith College, sister school of Hobart College in Geneva, NY. She was an English major and her college career was rewarded by election to president of her senior class and installation as a member of Hai Timiai, the Senior Honor Society of that college. Her husband Ted was blessed to have met her there when he was attending Hobart College. They were married on December 30, 1963, in East Aurora, New York. Jan and Ted migrated to Montana to attend graduate school at the University of Montana and start a family. She had never been West of Pittsburg, PA, before arriving there, but quickly adapted. Her professional career entailed U of M library work in Missoula, and later in Helena for the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction. Later, she worked for the Montana Department of Commerce, where she finished her career as the Bureau Chief for the Census and Economic Information Center.

Jan greatly enjoyed Montana's many resources, including the open honesty common to friendships in Montana. She also enjoyed camping, canoeing and walking with Ted and her sons until arthritis curtailed those activities. But her boundless love and pride in her family was her greatest pleasure, and it was happily reciprocated.

Jan was an incredibly beautiful woman, inside and out. She was warm, loving, considerate, understanding, calm, giving, supportive, creative, bright, extremely strong and so very funny. Her granddaughters called her Grandma Angel from their earliest days and it was true in every sense of the word. "Mom" was always there for her sons and her husband. Her friends beyond her immediate family saw the same traits in her character and demeanor.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Stanley Roman and her brother John Roman. She is survived by her husband Ted, sons Theodore (Susan) Clack, Benjamin (Leslie) Clack, and Jonathan (Theresa) Clack, beloved grandchildren Sarah and Megan and Christian Clack, as well as her dear sister Susan Roman. She is greatly missed by all.

A celebration of her beautiful life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in her name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jan.