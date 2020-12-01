Janice Mary Schmitz

January 23, 1947 - November 4, 2020

Janice Schmitz, 73 of Anacortes, WA, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 4th at her home. She was born on January 23, 1947 to Jesse and Arthur Braun in Helena, Montana.

She enjoyed cooking and reading novels during her spare time, and she loved having Sunday Dinners.

Janice is survived by the loving community of Anacortes and her husband of 54 years, Myron (Butch) Schmitz, their daughter Michelle, along with her husband Gracien Charles-Antoine and 2 sons Loic and Sasha. In addition, siblings July Fuhrman and husband Richard and Eugene Braun and wife Mary Gail Sullivan. Also, close family and friends Josephine and Parnell Eidem and Robin and Charlie Vandervoort and Annette Jacobson and Marlene and Bud Dupree.

