Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason Ian Ereth
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Jason Ian Ereth

November 8, 1979 - October 5, 2021

On October 5, 2021 Jason Ian Ereth was called home to God his Creator. He was born November 8, 1979.

Jason was taken from us far too soon, by our standards. He lived a full and adventurous life. He thought it, he did it. Can't be done, he did it. Unlovable, he loved. He was serious, funny and everything was huge with him. If you were loved by Jason, you were loved forever. You always knew when you were in his presence.

Growing up he was adventurous and fearless. He played baseball and football, loved the outdoors; skiing, hunting and fishing. He was always passionate about family even at a young age, he felt he was the protector and provider for his sister and brother.

Jason married Stephanie Warren on August 5, 2006. Together they built a life full of adventure and memories.

He shared all of his passions with his children. He instilled his passion for skiing in his children. When JAE was 5, he and Jason started winning multiple snow competitions, including the 2011 Snow Rodeo Best Trick Award.

He and the boys built and flew drones. The boys however superseded their dad with their flight skills. He would take off his tough guy hat and move into Samantha's room to play barbie dolls. As a father, he was ALL IN.

Jason's electrical career started in 2005 as an apprentice for DC Electric. From there he moved on to high voltage, building substations for RMC and then became an Electrical Inspector of wind turbines for Avangrid Renewables. This enabled the family to travel with him and see new places.

We've been told by his co-workers they call him "The Man, The Myth, The Legend." Jason was brother of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW 233).

He leaves behind his loving wife, Stephanie; sons, Jacob (JAE) and Tucker (T-dog), daughter, Samantha (Sam Diddy). Grandmother, Dolores Cockerham, Parents-Roy & Lori; sister-Amanda, brother-Todd; In laws, Jeff & Penny Kunda, Chris (Lydia), Bill (Misty) and his faithful dog Tanner. Numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, cousins and a league of co-workers and friends.

Jason has now joined his grandfather, Auburn Cockerham, Aunt Ann Cockerham and Michael Hazen.

He would tell us all today, "Do not grieve for me, I had a good run."

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been set up at Opportunity Bank for the family. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jason,


Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Lori, so sorry for your immense loss. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Diane Hall
October 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Midland Wind Farm Avangrid Renewables
October 15, 2021
Roy& Lori We´re both very sorry for your loss.
Kent Richards and Linda Lee
October 13, 2021
Lori, I am so very sorry for your loss...we as mothers are not supposed to bury our children, and I cannot imagine yours and your families pain at this time. I hope that you feel comfprt in knowing that Jason is no longer in pain and in the company of his grandfather. He will still be a protector, however in a different way. Please know that you are forever in my thoughts and prayers. Many condolences to you and your family.
Deb Mitchell
October 12, 2021
Lori and Roy, words don't seem enough when it comes to times like this but we wanted to give you our prayers. May the good Lord watch over Jason and you until you are together again. Robert and Kathy Farrar
Robert Kathy Farrar
Family
October 12, 2021
Deepest sympathy
Tom Carlson
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results