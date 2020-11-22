Jason Eugene Brandle

December 3, 1977 - November 14, 2020

Jason Eugene Brandle was unexpectedly called home to the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He will be incredibly missed by his loved ones.

Jason was born into a military family on December 3, 1977 in Fort Stewart, GA. Following multiple (military) relocations he ultimately settled in Helena, MT where he spent his formative years.

Jason enlisted in the US Army in 2001 and proudly served our country for 9 years; in the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment "Iron Rakkasans" and the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment "White Currahees" of the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles" and finally in the Warrior Transition Battalion. With multiple deployments in (both) Afghanistan and Iraq he received numerous medals and commendations. As a war veteran, Jason carried the scars of such. In spite of those many challenges his spirit remained unwavering.

In addition to his love for his country; Jason might best be remembered for his endearing charm. He always had a smile on his face and as the consummate prankster, was always the life of the party, leaving smiles and laughter in his wake. His wit was sharp and his heart was kind, you could (always) count on him to conjure up fun gifts for his family. Jason loved hunting, fishing and all of the outdoors, with an impeccable sense of direction when in the wilderness. He loved animals and they loved him. Naturally gifted in everything he did, Jason was an avid hockey player as well as an accomplished folf and pool player. He enjoyed friendships and travel. Jason's strong will and rigid work ethic led to many accomplishments; the proudest of which were his three children.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather James Porch and grandmother Beverly Rhodes. He is survived by his children; Kenneth, Jaron, Alauna and their mother (Leah), his parents Ken and Kim Robbins, Larry Brandle (biological father), Siblings Meladie Brandle (Mike), Melissa Brandle (Kyle), Michael Robbins (Amber) and grandparents Larry and Bernadine Keenan, as well as 3 nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his many military brothers.

In lieu of flowers; please send donations to: "Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation". warriorsandquietwaters.org.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jason.