Jean Louise Ward Angstman

January 21, 1958 - September 20, 2021

Jean Louise Ward Angstman passed away on September 20, 2021 in Denver, Colorado after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Helena, Montana on January 21, 1958, the fourth child of Marion and Dr. Joseph T. Ward. She was an avid learner who graduated as a valedictorian of her Helena High School class of 1976 and Phi Beta Kappa from Grinnell College with a Bachelor's Degree in French in 1980. She completed her formal education with a Master's Degree in speech pathology and audiology from the University of Denver in 1984 and began a long career as a speech pathologist in the Jefferson County, Colorado public schools. She married Burke Angstman on March 9, 1985 and they raised two sons, Joey (Kelsey) and Tim (Katie) and welcomed a granddaughter, Adeline. Jean had many hobbies and interests, including folk dancing, quilting, doll making, cooking, traveling and reading romance novels. She loved the outdoors, especially hiking around their summer home, Wild Hare, at Grand Lake, Colorado. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend and public servant; and she doted on her granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Joseph Ward. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Burke Angstman and their sons Joey and Tim, and their spouses, Kelsey and Katie, and their granddaughter, Adeline. Jean is also survived by her eight siblings and their spouses, children and grandchildren: Anne (Curt, Julianne, Laurie), Kay (Ed, David, Jennifer, Erin, James, Finn), Leo (Julie, Sean, Meghan, Penelope, Brendan, Katie, Silas, Kevin, Colleen, Christian, Cassandra), Clare (Alvin), Ellen, Terry (Andy, Max, Molly), Barb and Rick (Jane, Jack, Sarah, Kate). In a chaotic world, Jean was always a force of responsibility and reason coupled with compassion and grace. We miss her dearly and hope to carry on in a manner that would make her proud. She would have wanted any memorials and donations in her honor to be directed to making a better, more loving and forgiving world.