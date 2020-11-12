Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean BARTLETT

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Thursday, November 12, 2020

"In Our Care"

PENDING

BARTLETT, Jean W., age 80, of Helena, passed away November 6, 2020. A funeral service will be scheduled next summer as travel restrictions ease and details will be provided as they become available. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jean.

MAHON Jr., John J., age 93, of Helena, formerly of Townsend, passed away November 8, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.

WISEMAN, James, age 69, of Helena, passed away November 9, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

FRIDAY

BAKER, Earl 'Dick', age 92, of Helena, passed away November 9, 2020. A Family Receiving Friends is set for 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dick.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.