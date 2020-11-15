Jean Weiger Bartlett

September 14, 1940 - November 6, 2020

Jean Weiger Bartlett died November 6th, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home. She is survived by her husband; Kerry D. Bartlett; her two sisters, Nancy Joyce Weiger King and Susan Jane Weiger; and her four children, Brett A. Bartlett, Matthew P. Bartlett, Phillip A. Bartlett and Elizabeth B. Miller.

Jean was born September 14, 1940 in Yankton, SD to Geraldine and Clarence Weiger. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1962 with a B.A. English and spent most of her professional career teaching High School English, French, History or Grammar wherever she lived which included Denver CO, Sioux City and Fort Dodge IA, Watonga OK, Fayetteville NC, Alcester SD, and Elburn IL. On August 18, 1963 she married and started her life's adventure with Kerry D Bartlett at the First Congregational Church in Yankton, SD with whom they had four children, six grandchildren, and their first great grandchild in August of this year.

Jeannie was a fiercely devoted mother to her children, an independent and strong-willed leader in her community, and a woman with a strong sense of adventure with a wide range of interests and passions. She was a constant positive advocate in her children's pursuits and education, freely committing herself to their growth and care, and rarely missed a chance to be their most vocal and loyal fan. Her strong sense of community and devotion to women's organizations is embodied in her long history in various positions of leadership with the West Point Parents Club, the P.E.O., the Order of the Eastern Star, the Montana and National Federation of Republican Women, the Daughters of the Nile, and several Bridge clubs. She was a spiritual woman always active in church activities from the First Congregational Church in Yankton SD, the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles IL, and a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena MT. Her interests ranged from oil painting, golf, fly-fishing, computer graphic design, bridge, and to travel (England, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Mexico, Caribbean, and almost all of the U.S.). Her love of entertaining friends and family, her humor, and her strong independent spirit will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who had the opportunity to meet her.

A funeral service will be scheduled next summer as travel restrictions ease and details will be provided as they become available. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Jean.