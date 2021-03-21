JEFF FRANJEVIC

September 9, 1951- March 14, 2021

On the beautiful Sunday afternoon of March 14th in Helena, after a long run of a deep, peaceful sleep, Jeff Franjevic opened his eyes for one last time. Although he had lost his power to speak, his eyes brightened to the likeness of his life's happier moments, as he saw the faces and heard the voices of his loving family gather around him… and with that, a true character stepped off the stage for the last time. Jeffrey Jack Franjevic was the second of five children born to Jack and Polly Franjevic in Great Falls, Montana.

He was educated at the Ursuline Academy, St. Gerards, Great Falls Central and the College of Great Falls where he earned a degree in English and a Masters in Education. His work history was as varied as the Montana landscape that he loved so much: English teacher at the College of Great Falls and Malmstrom Air Force Base, substitute teacher in the public school system, property manager, in retail, lifeguard, etc. His favorite jobs were his stints as a drama teacher at the College of Great Falls and as a business manager of the Grandstreet Theater in Helena. Jeff had a lifetime interest in fishing and swimming, and loved his float trips down the Smith river. In his 50's, he gained an avid interest in kayaking, skiing and golf – always ready to try something new. His greatest passion by far was writing: poems, short stories, and plays. Although Broadway never got back to him, this daily exercise kept his mind fertile and fresh to his last days. He always managed to find a fly-by-night publisher in a far corner cubicle of the internet to publish his works, which he handed to friends and family with pure joy.

Jeff met many friends in AA, both in Great Falls and Helena, for whom he was forever grateful. They showed him new adventures and perspectives in his 29 years of sobriety. Special thanks go out to Jeff's long time dear friend Charlie Langendorff. And thanks to his Helena friends Nels Sanddal, and Bobbie Carothers.

Jeff was preceded in death by; father Jack Franjevic; mother Polly Franjevic; and sister Pam Nardinger. He is survived by; his brothers Joel (Sharon); Justin (Sheri); and Jerry, devoted brother-in-law Dave Nardinger; and nieces and nephews Alissa, Jenson, Nicole, and Grant.

A special thanks to Dr. Plate of Helena, the University of Washington medical team – especially the wonderful nurses who brought Jeff so many smiles in his final weeks, and the great team at the Beehive Hospice in Helena who cared for Jeff in his final act.

A celebration of his life is slated for Saturday, May 22nd at Spring Meadow Lake from 12-5pm.