Jeffrey Jack Franjevic
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Jeffrey Jack Franjevic, 69, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Spring Meadow Lake
MT
Thoughts of Jeff bring a smile and delightful memories...thank you for this reminder. Best wishes for continued peace and healing to his family.
Judy Griffith
March 9, 2022
i grew up with jeff always coming into cattins when my mom worked there hes was always so happy we will miss u jeff
tiffany garrison
April 4, 2021
I feel fortunate to have known Jeff. He was such a delightful friend, quick witted, full of laughter in even the most difficult situations. Jeff was always ready to lend a helping hand. I will miss him. I offer my heartfelt sympathy to his family.
Judy Griffith
March 23, 2021
A true renaissance man. Multi talented and faceted person. The world needs a lot more like him. First time I met Jeff was in Grand Street Theater play of "Bye Bye Birdie". What a fun person to have known.
Robert Cortright
March 21, 2021
