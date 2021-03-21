Jeffrey Jack Franjevic, 69, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
Thoughts of Jeff bring a smile and delightful memories...thank you for this reminder. Best wishes for continued peace and healing to his family.
Judy Griffith
March 9, 2022
i grew up with jeff always coming into cattins when my mom worked there hes was always so happy we will miss u jeff
tiffany garrison
April 4, 2021
I feel fortunate to have known Jeff. He was such a delightful friend, quick witted, full of laughter in even the most difficult situations. Jeff was always ready to lend a helping hand. I will miss him. I offer my heartfelt sympathy to his family.
Judy Griffith
March 23, 2021
A true renaissance man. Multi talented and faceted person. The world needs a lot more like him. First time I met Jeff was in Grand Street Theater play of "Bye Bye Birdie". What a fun person to have known.