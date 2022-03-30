Jeremy Victor "Dreamer" Gauthier, 33

August 30, 1988 - March 7th, 2022

Jeremy Victor "Dreamer" Gauthier was born August 30, 1988, in Glasgow, Montana. He moved to Helena, Montana, where he grew up with a love for the outdoors; often going camping and fishing with his family, especially his brother and stepdad.

As an adult, his love for helping others and the outdoors took him to Spokane, Washington, where he had his son Justyce Nicholas Haven Gauthier on January 11, 2019. Jeremy loved being a father and Justyce was his pride and joy.

Jeremy also loved giving back to the community that was always willing to help him when he needed it. He helped serve food often at Blessings Under The Bridge, a local faith-based nonprofit that was a favorite of his and also provided his handyman services at various Spokane Homeless Outreach Programs.

People that knew Jeremy always said he loved to help others and he did it with a smile.

Jeremy passed away on March 7th, 2022 in Spokane. He is survived by his son, Justyce Gauthier, his mother, Carolyn Young, father, Timothy Gauthier, stepdad, David Lucero, sister Daphne Brook, brother Michael Gauthier, and sister Candice Gauthier.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Steven Omdahl, grandmother Cheryl Omdahl, and uncle David Young.

There will be a memorial held at JFK park in East Helena on April 10th from 2pm-4pm for anyone who would like to come share stories about Jeremy and celebrate his life.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jeremy's name to a homeless shelter near you.