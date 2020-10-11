Jeremy Shaun Marquis

Our beloved brother, Jeremy Shaun Marquis, 43, passed away after multiple years of fighting cancer.

Jeremy was the only son of Steven Marquis and Wendy (Schnackel) Marquis moving to Helena, Montana as a newborn. Three sisters, countless friends and many relatives surrounded him and greatly enriched his childhood in Helena. Jeremy's generosity, loyalty, compassion, and brilliance touched many lives.

As a highly decorated Combat Veteran, Jeremy served in the United States Army with several terms and multiple units. When returning home to Helena he found peace with God and enjoyed family, friends, writing, cooking, woodworking, photographing nature, science and technology.

He is remembered by his daughter Natasha Marquis, father Steve Marquis, siblings; Lisa Marquis and Heather Greil, grandfather Verne Schnackel, and the Larsen family. Jeremy was preceded in death by wife Hillary Rene Clague, grandmother Betty Lou Schnackel, mother Wendy Irolene Marquis and sister Maria Elena Marquis. Jeremy will be sadly missed by in-laws, out-laws, extended family and dear friends.

Graveside memorial and burial will take place at Forestvale Cemetery in Helena, MT at a time yet to be determined.