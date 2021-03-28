Jerry Bradford Bucy

November 16, 1949 to March 22, 2021

Jerry Bucy passed away peacefully in his sleep following a tough battle with Parkinson's disease. He left this life just like he lived it, on his own terms. He was born on November 16, 1949, in Townsend, Montana, to Marie and Bob Bucy. He attended school in Townsend and graduated from Broadwater County High School where he made lasting friendships that continued throughout his life.

Immediately after high school he went to work at the local sawmill and joined the Army Reserves. He appreciated his time in the service as he got to travel around the United States; however, that travel made him appreciate Townsend and his lifestyle there. Safe in that knowledge, he went to work with his father and began his career as a house painter and all-around Mr. Fix-It. When he took over the business from his dad, he didn't just inherit the business but all the calls to open stuck windows, trap mice and even wash windows. He did it all! He continued with Jerry Bucy Painting until his body wouldn't let him anymore. He worked hard and instilled that work ethic into each of his five children who all recount the many "work lessons" taught by Dad during their summers of working for him.

Jerry didn't just work hard, he played hard too. Whether on the softball field, at the horseshoe pits, or at the bowling alley, he was always ready with his competitive spirit, his big smile, friendly banter, and usually a beer. In his younger years, he was very active in the Jaycees and spent many a rodeo weekend flipping burgers at the concession stand. He enjoyed his many hunting trips and spending time with his buddies especially hunting up Kentucky Gulch (and bringing the elk out in a wheelbarrow). And the camping, oh the camping... He spent many weekends floating and boating on Canyon Ferry, or up Holloway Gulch, or at Gypsy Lake; sometimes with a fishing pole but often just soaking up the good times with his family and friends. Later in life, he became a walleye expert; serving as a judge at the annual Canyon Ferry Walleye Festival.

He married his high school sweetheart, Sharmon Putman in 1968. Together they brought five children into the world, Pam, Jeri, Moriah, Michael, and Melina. Although they later divorced, they remained on good terms and jointly supported their kids and grandkids.

Of all of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children. He attended as many games, graduations, birthday parties, concerts, or plays as he was able. He was incredibly proud of his kids' successes and was quick to brag about them to his friends; but just as importantly, he was a quiet, gentle and unjudgmental comfort during the tough times. He instilled both his work ethic and his play ethic in all five of his kids...and as a result, each will have a lifetime of memories and friends...just like Dad.

Jerry is survived by his five children, Pam (Mark), Jeri, Moriah (Jeff), Michael (Alaina), and Melina (Brennen); grandchildren Errol, Emma, Quinn, Cade, Stella, Trevor, Ansleigh, Parker and Brooklyn; his sister Trudy (Ken) and brother, Bill (Vicki). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he adored. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Bob and Marie, and his infant son, Robert Todd.

In addition to being a Dad, he was a friend. The family wishes to give special thanks to Jerry's many buddies for their faithful friendship over the years: Paul and Jeanette Vogl, Don Schulte, Tom Reshetar, and Don Arnold. We also want to extend our great appreciation to the Townsend Hospital especially Dr. Hoffman and the incredible staff at the Beehive Assisted Living Center. You all made these last few months of Dad's life so much more enjoyable.

At his request, there will be a celebration of life memorial service (party) on May 22nd. More details will be published at a later date. Memorials can be made in Jerry's name to the Fun For Life Program (supports Townsend youth activities), 35 River Road, Townsend, MT 59644.