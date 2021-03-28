Jerry Bradford Bucy, 71, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Jerry for many years. I was always , with the Bucy family when we lived in Townsend.
Jay and my Prayers and Thoughts are with all of you always. Much Love, Sally
sally gilstrap eberhardt
March 31, 2021
I feel so blessed to have taken care of Jerry at Beehive. I´m so sorry for your loss. He was the highlight of my day. He was always so thankful and positive and I appreciated that about him so much. I miss you dearly my lil gummy bear! Rest easy buddy.
Jordan Hinman
March 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all is Jerry´s Family and Friends. I visited with Jerry a little bit at Fall Fest 2 years ago. He had the same smile and laugh as I remember from High School. I am truly saddened by his passing.