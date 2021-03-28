Menu
Jerry Bucy

Jerry Bradford Bucy, 71, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Celebration of Life
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Jerry for many years. I was always , with the Bucy family when we lived in Townsend. Jay and my Prayers and Thoughts are with all of you always. Much Love, Sally
sally gilstrap eberhardt
March 31, 2021
I feel so blessed to have taken care of Jerry at Beehive. I´m so sorry for your loss. He was the highlight of my day. He was always so thankful and positive and I appreciated that about him so much. I miss you dearly my lil gummy bear! Rest easy buddy.
Jordan Hinman
March 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all is Jerry´s Family and Friends. I visited with Jerry a little bit at Fall Fest 2 years ago. He had the same smile and laugh as I remember from High School. I am truly saddened by his passing.
Pamela Leanhart Oleson
March 28, 2021
