Jerry and I were cousins. Our fathers were brothers, living in Connecticut and Washington, D.C., so we did not see each other frequently. But, two instances regarding Jerry stand out in my fuzzy, childhood memories. Jerry, his brother Bob, and their parents, Bill and Charlotte Nicholls came to CT to pay us a visit. We lived close to what was referred to as a mountain, but I am sure those from Montana would refer to it as a molehill. If you walked to the end of our street, you could step into woodlands continuing to the top of our "mountain". At some point in their visit, Jerry was nowhere to be found. As I recall, my Aunt and Uncle did not seem too worried, as if it was not too unusual for Jerry to disappear when unexplored country was nearby. Eventually, when he returned to our back yard, there was a skunk involved, and here is where my memory is fuzzy (perhaps my cousin, Bob, remembers more clearly). But, I think that he wanted to skin that skunk. How the issue was resolved is not as important as the message he was clearly sending, even at an early age. He was drawn to nature and exploration and mountains. My next clear memory of Jerry was as adults in our early 20's. My husband and I lived in Northern Virginia, and my Aunt and Uncle were very hospitable and still living in Washington, D.C., so we saw them often. Then, one day we were asked to come to their home for a momentous event. It turned out that Jerry and Lisa were leaving for Montana on Jerry's motorcycle. I remember as I waved good-by wondering how this whole adventure would turn out. But, also thinking that what I had seen in him as a child, could really play itself out in Montana. And, with Lisa's love and support a wonderful life together took root.

Nancy Nicholls Wulf Other October 3, 2021