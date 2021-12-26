I was a bartender along with Jesse at the Overland Express in Bozeman in 1975-76. We lost touch and then I worked with him again in the late 90s when he was at the DNRC and I was at FWP in Helena. I also spent some time sailing and skiing with him. Super nice guy, always very conscientious and committed to doing his job well. He cared about people and preserving our natural resources. Truly sorry to hear of his passing.

Don Skaar Work January 12, 2022