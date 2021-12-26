Jesse Aber III, 69, of Helena, Montana passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
I was a bartender along with Jesse at the Overland Express in Bozeman in 1975-76. We lost touch and then I worked with him again in the late 90s when he was at the DNRC and I was at FWP in Helena. I also spent some time sailing and skiing with him. Super nice guy, always very conscientious and committed to doing his job well. He cared about people and preserving our natural resources. Truly sorry to hear of his passing.
Don Skaar
Work
January 12, 2022
Dearest Jesse, I am so sorry you are not with us living and loving life the way you do! Such a sweet, smart and kind man. you've got your wings now Jess. It was mypleasure to know you.
Sherrie Opitz
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of Jessi Aber's passing. He was a long time friend who I met while reffing hockey games back in the early days of the Helena Ice Arena. He was always upbeat, had a smile, and was happy in life. The world is a sad place today with his passing! May the countenance of the Lord shine upon Jessi as he makes his journey to the pearly gates. Larry
Lawrence Urban
Friend
December 29, 2021
December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful life. I loved getting to know you and be your friend. I will miss you Jesse.