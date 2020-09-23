Menu
Jim McMurray

Jim McMurray

March 4, 1948 - September 5, 2020

On September 5, 2020, Jim McMurray passed away at the age of 72. Jim was born March 4, 1948 in Independence, Iowa. He proudly served his country in the Navy before marrying Marie Angle (Monroe). Jim had a passion for many things including shooting pool, cars, motorcycles, Nascar, playing cards, and garage sales. Jim lived in Helena, Montana from 1975-1989. He was known to always have a smile and would help anyone out in any way he could.Jim is preceded in death by his father Virgil, mother Mary, and brother Vincent "Jack". He is survived by brothers Vern (Cathy) and John (Melissa); his children Jennifer (Mike) Dezaiffe, Shane McMurray, Stacie Ledford, and Brian (Sarah) McMurray, 6 extended children, 30 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26 at 7210 Applegate Dr. from 4-7 p.m.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
JW's Bar and Grill
60 Miller Ave. SW
Funeral services provided by:
Brosh Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda Sanchez
Friend
September 17, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
September 13, 2020