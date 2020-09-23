Jim McMurray

March 4, 1948 - September 5, 2020

On September 5, 2020, Jim McMurray passed away at the age of 72. Jim was born March 4, 1948 in Independence, Iowa. He proudly served his country in the Navy before marrying Marie Angle (Monroe). Jim had a passion for many things including shooting pool, cars, motorcycles, Nascar, playing cards, and garage sales. Jim lived in Helena, Montana from 1975-1989. He was known to always have a smile and would help anyone out in any way he could.Jim is preceded in death by his father Virgil, mother Mary, and brother Vincent "Jack". He is survived by brothers Vern (Cathy) and John (Melissa); his children Jennifer (Mike) Dezaiffe, Shane McMurray, Stacie Ledford, and Brian (Sarah) McMurray, 6 extended children, 30 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26 at 7210 Applegate Dr. from 4-7 p.m.