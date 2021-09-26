Jim Moore

November 21, 1950 - September 22, 2021

Jim Moore, 70, of Helena, MT, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021 from Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Jim was born in Butte, MT in 1950. He grew up working on ranches as a ranch hand in Beaverhead county for various ranches. He loved riding horses, but his all-time favorite job was working for Nabisco. He called his brother Dale and said, "I've got the best job ever!" He got to enjoy some of his favorite things every day. That included driving truck, drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes and listening to country music. He eventually stopped smoking but still enjoyed telling everyone that he was a "cookie pusher" and drove the "Oreo Speed Wagon".

Jim had great humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved his home and hobbies that included old cars, fishing and 4-wheeling.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Jamie, brothers, Dale (Rina), Bob (Rosie) and Bill (Joanne), sisters, Elenor, and Miriam, and many nieces and nephews and great-niece and great-nephews.

Jim loved his family dearly and loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.

A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Jim's name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

