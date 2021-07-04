Joan Elizabeth Barker Anders

April 11, 1937 - June 23, 2021

Joan Elizabeth Barker Anders, 84, died of natural causes on June 23, 2021 in Missoula, Montana and passed from this life into the awaiting arms of her loving Savior. Her family knows she was greeted with words similar to Matthew 25:23, which says, "Well done, good and faithful servant….Enter into the joy of your lord." Borrowing words from Chris Tomlin's song "Home": "Every tear will be wiped away, every sorrow and sin erased, we'll dance on seas of amazing grace, in Heaven…Where every fear is gone, I'm in your open arms, where I belong, home." She is now dancing on those seas of grace with her loved ones who went before her, definitely singing, maybe whistling & perhaps even playing an accordion! We know heaven is joy-filled, but if it were possible, it got even a little happier when Joan arrived!!

Joan was born in Helena, Montana on April 11, 1937 to Nellie & Fred Barker. She and her sister grew up there, having many happy adventures. She loved her family, Chesapeake dogs, her dolls & stuffed animals (who she always put in pairs so no one was alone), making people laugh, being silly with friends, playing the accordion, twirling the baton, leading parades as head majorette, and ice skating. The ice rink was where she would eventually catch the eye of the man who would be her husband for nearly 65 years. A year after graduating from high school, Joan and Jerry were married and she joined him in Sacramento, California, where Jerry was stationed in the air force. A daughter, Jenny, was born in Sacramento and a son, Jay, joined the family after they moved to Bozeman, Montana for Jerry to attend college in civil engineering. After college, Joan and Jerry returned to Helena to make their home and raise their family. Their family of four enjoyed lots of camping adventures and fun vacations, and Joan and Jerry continued to make good memories traveling with family and friends during their retirement years. Joan had various jobs throughout her life, but her true calling and the absolute desire of her heart was to pour all her love into her children. She had that 1 Corinthians 13 kind of love for her family, the kind that always protects and hopes and perseveres. The gift of faith she instilled in them continues to bear fruit and is being passed from generation to generation. Joan was an investor in the lives of people and she left eternal deposits in the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, granddaughters-in-law, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was the teller of funny childhood stories, the singer of silly songs, the amazing player of every requested accordion tune, and the record holder for most hats blown into the lake while boating!

Joan brought laughter, silliness, fun, compassion, companionship and unconditional love to the lives of everyone she knew & even people she just met in the store. She made everyone feel special and important. She was always there for anyone who needed a friend or a little encouragement. Her heart was always for the lonely or hurting. Joan made sure to leave every life she touched better off for having known her. A list of the names of all the people Joan touched would fill pages and pages. From holidays to birthdays to tea parties, Joan loved every opportunity to decorate a pretty table and celebrate. She loved to give, she was a memory maker, and she stored up many treasures in heaven through all she did for others.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son, Jay Anders. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Anders, Missoula; her daughter, Jenny DeGroot and son-in-law, Tom, Missoula; her sister, Dodie Hohn, Helena, along with 5 grandchildren (Ryan, Neil, Doug, Brooke, Tara), 3 granddaughters-in-law (Erin, Ember, Jaclyn), and 6 great-grandchildren (Emersyn, Fletcher, Ella, Will, Alyn, Van).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness. This was an organization dear to Joan's heart. Donate by mail: NAMI, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD, 21297. (Or 1-888-999-NAMI) Optional donation form can be downloaded on their website.