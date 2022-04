Jacques, JoAn Evelyn, 85, of Helena passed away December 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19. A service will be held in her memory on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Life Covenant Church, 800 N. Hoback at 11:30 AM, with reception following. A burial will take place at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at 1:30 pm. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com