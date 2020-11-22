Joan Wyble Mayer

April 14, 1931 - November 14, 2020

Joan Wyble Mayer of Lansing, Michigan, (formerly of Helena, Montana) passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the age of 89.

Joan was born April 14,1931 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth and Harry Huether. She was the youngest of seven children.

After graduating from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Joan attended Wayne State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She received her Masters of Social Work from Michigan State University in 1982.

Joan raised six children with her first husband who preceded her in death. On August 18, 1985, Joan married Reverend Robert F. Mayer and was blessed with four step children. Joan lovingly bragged about having 10 children.

Bob and Joan began their life together in Helena, Montana when Bob took a call to be the Pastor at First Lutheran Church in 1986. They spent their years in Montana exploring the beautiful outdoors and forging lasting friendships. Joan's passion in life was caring for others as evident in her profession of social worker during her time in Helena.

In 1995, it was their children and grandchildren that drew Bob and Joan back to Lansing, Michigan where they have remained surrounded by family. Joan fought a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's and through it all maintained her love of life and others.

Joan is survived by her husband of 35 years, Reverend Robert F. Mayer; her children, step-children, and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association-Michigan Great Lakes Chapter.

Fond memories and online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.grlansing.com.