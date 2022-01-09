Joanne Jean (Wegner) Botterbusch

July 17, 1932 - December 9, 2021

Joanne Jean (Wegner) Botterbusch went Home to be with Jesus on December 9, 2021. She was born July 17, 1932 on her family's farm in Bertha, MN to Walt and Gertrude Wegner. She was baptized into the Christian faith as an infant at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bertha. She was predeceased by an infant brother, but then as the oldest child, helped raise her 7 younger siblings. Joanne attended a one-room schoolhouse for the first 8 years and then attended high school in Bertha. After graduating, she went to teacher's college in St. Cloud, MN, after which she taught 2nd grade. She moved to Great Falls, MT with friends to continue her teaching career, and it was in Great Falls that she met her husband, Bob Botterbusch. From Great Falls, they moved to Denver, CO, Rapid City, SD, Wichita, KS, back to Great Falls, to Helena, MT and finally to Spokane, WA, where they enjoyed their retirement years.

Joanne loved children all her life. After raising her three children, she went back to teaching at Rossiter Elementary in Helena. This time, she taught 4th grade, team-teaching with her good friend, Lauren Murphy. Joanne also taught Sunday school in the churches they belonged to over the years. After retiring, Joanne and Bob enjoyed extensive travel. They visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. She and Bob were also big University of Montana Grizzly fans and held season tickets in the North End Zone for many years. Her Christian faith, her family, and education were foremost in her life. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma and friend to all she met.

After 63 years of marriage, Bob preceded her in death by 4 months. Joanne was also predeceased by her parents, her brothers: James, Larry and Duane, and sister Kathleen. She is survived by her children: Heidi & Dan Gile, Mark & Barbara Botterbusch, Eric & Carol Botterbusch, grandchildren: Jenna & Edmund Wittenberg, Christine Gile, Michael Botterbusch, Emily & Braiden Markham, Andrew & Emily Botterbusch, great-granddaughter, Annika Wittenberg and siblings and in-laws: Wanda Stapelberg, LaVonne Wegner, Nancy & Chuck Aldrich, Judy & Jerry Zweifel, Chuck & Marilee Wegner, and Judi & Jim Bennett, as well as a multitude of other family members and friends.

Interment has taken place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake. A memorial service celebrating Joanne's life will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N Nevada, Spokane, WA 99208. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either:

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99208

Or

Lutheran World Relief https:/lwr.org/