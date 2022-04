John L. Borer

January 25, 1943 - June 24, 2021

John L. Borer 78, of Townsend, Mt. passed peacefully on 6-24-2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa as well as wonderful teacher. We love him, and miss him very much.

John's funeral was held on Saturday, June 26, at the Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend,Montana.