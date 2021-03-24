John Allen Cole

July 20, 1946 - March 20, 2021

John Allen Cole, age 74, entered eternal rest on March 20, 2021, in Helena, Montana. John was born on July 20, 1946, in St Paul, Minnesota to Arthur and Wilma Nepsund. Arthur passed away three months before John was born. John was adopted by Wilma's second husband Harold Cole. As a child he moved with his family to Montana. John enlisted in the U.S. Army to help his mom and two siblings. John served three tours in Vietnam earning himself many medals. After John's military service he met a young woman, Roberta Hedglin, and her infant son Christopher. They were married in 1974, in Idaho, and John adopted Chris as his own. Now, with a young family to care for, John re-enlisted in U.S. Army and served another 11 years. As a father, he was the most loving and caring dad a boy could ask for. John and Roberta divorced in 1986. He was discharged from his military service as an E6 Staff Sergeant and became a long-haul truck driver. To John, truck driving became not only a job but a passion; in addition, he loved to spend hours fishing and long rides on his Gold Wing with his current wife Betty. John was always fiercely loyal to family and close friends. He is one of those who would give the shirt off his back and his last dollar if family or friends had a need.

John is preceded in death by his mother Wilma Bonneau and father Arthur Nepsund, adopted father Harold Cole, stepfather Peter "Buster" Bonneau, brother Tommy Cole. He is survived by his wife Betty Cole, his children Lisa (Lee), Tom (Summer), Christopher (Shellie), and numerous grand-children and great grand-children.

There will be a viewing held for John, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 East 6th Avenue Helena MT, 59601 Thursday March 25, 2021 from 12:30 pm till 2:30 pm with graveside service with full military honors to follow at 3:00 pm, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Heroes Road Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.