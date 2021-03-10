John K. Howell

1930 – 2021

"To Fly West, my friend, is a flight we all must take for a final check." Retired Captain John K. Howell took his final flight on March 8, 2021. Jack flew for TWA (TransWorld Airlines) for almost 30 years. He loved flying but loved hunting and fishing more and was able to do that for years after retiring.

Jack was born September 9, 1930 to John Heaton Howell and Estella May Howell in Carlisle, WA the youngest of 5 children. He grew up in the Gig Harbor, WA area. After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a crew chief and radio man during the time he served. He then went to work for Boeing Aircraft. While working there TWA recruited him and then joined the pilot ranks first as Flight Engineer, the Second Officer and ultimately as Captain. He often said that he lived "The Impossible Dream" from average Joe to his dream of flying. God was so good to him.

Jack and his wife, Pat, married in 1976 and were blessed to have over 44 years of adventures together.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Estella, brother, Joseph, sisters Myrl, Avice and Shirley, and his son, Mark. Surviving is his wife, Pat, son Kevin (Sarah) Howell, grandkids Andrew (Becca) Howell, Kelley Howell, Eli (Casey) Schroeder, Emma (Mike) Sterling, Jennifer Howell. Also, a son John Howell and his family, Dtrs. Allison Alt and her family, Ronda Yount and her family. And dear friends, Garfield and Elayne Simmons and Cathy and John Johnson.

Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Gilbert and the awesome Hospice team from St. Peter's Hospice – Dr. Jessica Bailey, Nurses – Aimee, Amy, Nancy, Janet and Jenny. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

High Flight by John Gillespie Magee, Jr. (A sonnet written by John Gillespie Magee, an American pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force in the second World War. He came to Britain, flew in a Spitfire squadron, and was killed at the age of nineteen on December 1941 during a training flight from the airfield near Scopwick."

"Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth, and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sunsplit clouds – and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of – wheeled and soared and swung high in the sunlit silence. Hovering there I've chased the shouting wind along and flung my eager craft through footless halls of air. "Up, up the long delirious burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace, where never lark, or even eagle, flew; and, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod the high untrepassed sanctity of space, put out my hand and touched the face of God."