John Justa Wright

December 8, 1940 - October 13, 2020

John Justa Wright, age 79, of Helena, Montana, passed away October 13, 2020 of Covid-19.

Born December 8th, 1940 to Estel & Gunhild (Sakrison) Wright, John was the 5th of 6 children to this union. He, his sister and four brothers were raised on the family farm near Flasher, North Dakota.

John was a 1959 graduate of Flasher Public School. Following high school he attended North Dakota State University in pursuit of a civil engineering degree. During college he interned two summers with the North Dakota State Highway Department. There he worked on ND Highway 31 by Raleigh and Interstate 94, near Glen Ullin, North Dakota. Upon college graduation, he headed west in his 1961 Falcon to Kalispell, Montana. It is there where he started his lifelong career with the Montana State Highway Department. One of his many jobs was District Engineer for the Kalispell region. John remained in Kalispell until the Libby Dam project began which moved him to Eureka, Montana. There he worked overseeing, reconstructing and relocating roads along the Kootenai River and around Lake Koocanusa. Upon completion of those road projects, John returned to Kalispell. Years later, he left the field work behind and moved to the Highway Department offices of Helena until his retirement.

He made numerous friends throughout his life and kept in touch with most. Many visits were made during his annual North Dakota July 4th and Christmas holiday trips. Everyone looked forward to his vacation time, the fireworks he would bring, his tradition of locally drawn Christmas cards and the Boy Scout Christmas wreathes. It was evident that family was an important part of his life. His smile, independent nature, wisdom and kindness will be missed. The lessons he taught in perseverance no one else could. John honorably dealt with the relentless debilitating disease of multiple sclerosis for most of his life. He was diagnosed in college and told to expect a wheel chair by age 25. His strong nature didn't allow that to happen and through his disease research, strength and tenacity, he kept his feet below him and worked for 30 more years before retirement.

He was very active with the Helena Elks, B.P.O.E. #193 Lodge and was one of their past exulted rulers He was also an active member of the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He had a passion for capturing the moment through photography with numerous albums to reflect upon his travels and times spent with others. His most favorite pastime was hunting. There were many excursions throughout the years bringing home mountain sheep, deer, antelope and numerous bull elk. His last hunt was quite successful which harvested a very nice, large Montana bighorn sheep, something he was very proud of.

He is survived by his brothers Martin Wright, Flasher, ND and Francis (Gladys) Wright, Bismarck, ND, Brother-in-law Ed Novotny, Alexandria, MN and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Estel & Gunhild Wright, sister: Mary Novotny, brothers: Marvin Robert & Merrell Dean Wright, sisters-in- laws: Josephine, Delores and Carley Wright.

Memorials can be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891 or a charity of your choice.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.