John Victor Morrow

August 30, 1965 - December 12, 2021

John Victor Morrow, 56, passed away on December 12, 2021. John was born on August 30,1965 to Edwin and Mary (Rice) Morrow at Clinton Sherman Air Force Base in Oklahoma. John was the fourth child, joining Kathy, Patty and Ed Jr.

John's father was in the Air Force which meant the family moved quite a bit while John was very young. Eventually, they settled in Great Falls, Montana in 1970 where John attended school and graduated from CMR. While attending high school John worked at the Burger Master in Great Falls.

John attended National College in Rapid City, South Dakota where he became known as "Flash" by his college buddies. He graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science Degree Accounting/Computer Information Systems.

John went to work for Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in Ohio before returning to Montana and working for the State of Montana, Department of Revenue for over 19 years. John was very passionate about work. Never met a challenge that he couldn't handle. He loved to help everyone regardless of the task. You could always depend on John when you needed help. While working for DOR he met his future wife (Lynda Poepping), who gave him three strikes when introduced. He kept pursuing and eventually they got together and have been together for over 13 years. After being engaged for 5 years; they were finally married.

He loved to work and play hard. Always had some joke or antic that he played on someone, coming up with odd names for himself and his friends. He would fist bump or high five those passing him in the hall at work. He was always full of piss and vinegar which made everyone feel acknowledged and appreciated.

His hobbies included playing darts, bowling, golf, pool, and music. John loved all types of music and has a huge collection of CD's and LP's. He loved NASCAR and was able to attend Daytona 500 to see his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. His favorite footfall team was the Pittsburg Steelers.

John is survived by his wife, Lynda; his sisters Kathy (Mark) Babb of Rigby, Idaho and Patty Morrow of Wasilla, Alaska and his brother Ed Morrow of Great Falls, Montana. His niece Amanda (Elliott) Rolle and their children Elliott and Jediah. His nephew Aaron (Allison) Babb and their children Gabriel, Autumn and Kahlan.

John is preceded in death by his parents.

We would like to thank all the nurses at ST. Peter's Cancer Treatment Center and Hospice for being there for all of us. You all are truly wonderful.

