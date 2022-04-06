John N. Radonich

December 3, 1932 - March 30, 2022

On March 30, 2022, John N. Radonich passed away from natural causes at Anaconda Community Medical Center, with his family by his side. He was born December 3, 1932, the seventh child and last son of Anthony and Harriet Radonich.

John was raised on a dairy farm and attended Lost Creek grade school. He graduated from Anaconda High School in June 1950. He then went to work for the B.A.& P Railroad in Anaconda. He was a fireman and fired the No. 31 and 32 railroad steamers.

Following the example of his older brothers who all served in the military during World War II and the Korean War, on December 4, 1950, without telling his mother, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, a day after his 18th birthday. John served three years as an aerial gunner on a B-26 bomber and flew 23 missions over North Korea during the Korean War.

Following his service with the U.S. Air Force, he enrolled at the University of Montana in September 1956. In 1960, he graduated with Honors with a degree in Business Administration. In June 1962, he graduated from the School of Law and entered into private practice with Robert J. Boyd in Anaconda. John served as City Attorney for the city of Anaconda from 1972 until 1977, when the city and county consolidated into one legal-governmental unit. He served as County Attorney of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County from 1977 until 1989. These were part-time positions and he continued with his private practice of law at the same time. One highlight of his career was an appearance before the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in 1980.

John enjoyed hunting with his brothers and a few close friends. He also enjoyed camping and large family gatherings for Memorial Day and Labor Day. Backyard barbecues and Christmas parties at his house were joyful affairs for the extended family. He was a member of the American Legion, the Elks, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Anaconda Catholic Community and served on the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Airport Board.

In 1961, he married Janet (Jill) Ballas of Missoula, Montana. Four children were born of this marriage, Joanna, Ramona, Joseph and Susan. They later divorced but remained good friends. In 1993, John married Carolyn (Gazda) Seveyka. They were married for 28 years at the time of his death.

John is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and children Joanna (Steve) Haddon; Ramona Radonich; Joseph (Lynnette) Radonich; Susan (Joe) Poelzer and ex-wife Jill (Tom) Larson. Carolyn's children also survive John: Brian (Maria) Seveyka; Michelle (Karl) Seveyka-Schmidt; and Jerred Seveyka. His sister Stella McDonald survives him, as do sisters-in-law Helen Radonich, Florence Radonich and grandchildren Rachael Allen, Heather Poelzer, Audrey (Adam) Rouse with great-grandson Quentin; Jackson Haddon; Mykaela (A.J.) Zentgraft with children Trace, Killian, Elycassandra and Bishop; and Ian Seveyka. John is also survived by numerous Radonich, Davison and McDonald nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Harriet Radonich, siblings and in-laws Margaret (Ervin) Rustad, Tony (Ruth) Radonich, Catherine (James) Davison, Pete Radonich, Matt Radonich, Tom (Sandra) Radonich and infant granddaughter Catherine Anne Haddon.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish (one-hour visitation at the parish prior to Mass) in Anaconda. Burial with military honors will follow at New Hill Cemetery, and a funeral luncheon at Hunthausen Hall to conclude. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Anaconda Catholic Community or donor's choice.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with John's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.