John Russell Woolsey
April 2, 1936 - January 5, 2022
John Russell Woolsey of Helena Montana, founder of Woolsey Tire, Inc. passed away peacefully January 5, 2022 of natural causes surrounded by his loved ones. John was born April 2nd, 1936 in Great Falls Montana to George Russell Woolsey and Clay (Shea) Woolsey. John was preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind his loving wife Sonya; his children, Emery (Lisa) Woolsey, Shelli (Dave) Hoerning and Wendy (TJ) Graveley; his grandchildren, Shane, Drew, Hannah (Grant), Kasey, Rikki, Jaden and Cody; and his great- grandchildren, Finnius and Ward. Baby Ward is our special angel born the same day John left this earth. At this time there will be a small family gathering. A celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Please visit WWW.SimpleCremationMT.com
for the complete obituary.
Published by Helena Independent Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2022.