John Russell Woolsey
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT
John Russell Woolsey
April 2, 1936 - January 5, 2022

John Russell Woolsey of Helena Montana, founder of Woolsey Tire, Inc. passed away peacefully January 5, 2022 of natural causes surrounded by his loved ones. John was born April 2nd, 1936 in Great Falls Montana to George Russell Woolsey and Clay (Shea) Woolsey. John was preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind his loving wife Sonya; his children, Emery (Lisa) Woolsey, Shelli (Dave) Hoerning and Wendy (TJ) Graveley; his grandchildren, Shane, Drew, Hannah (Grant), Kasey, Rikki, Jaden and Cody; and his great- grandchildren, Finnius and Ward. Baby Ward is our special angel born the same day John left this earth. At this time there will be a small family gathering. A celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Please visit WWW.SimpleCremationMT.com for the complete obituary.
Published by Helena Independent Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2022.
Our condolences to the Woolsey family. My father thought very highly of your father Emery. We are sorry.
Robert and Chrissy Quigley
January 15, 2022
Wendy, TJ and boys, We are so sorry for you loss of your father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gail and Lorrie Vennes
Other
January 15, 2022
John made us lifetime customers. Good guy, great service, friend.
Dal Smilie
Friend
January 7, 2022
