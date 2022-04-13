BURDSALL, Jonathan H. "Jon", age 74 of Helena passed away April 8, 2022. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A memorial service celebrating Jon's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com
to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jon.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 13, 2022.