Jonathan BURDSALL
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 15 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
BURDSALL, Jonathan H. "Jon", age 74 of Helena passed away April 8, 2022. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A memorial service celebrating Jon's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jon.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
