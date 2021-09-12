Joseph John Cassidy, Jr.

February 16, 1943 - September 9, 2021

Joseph John Cassidy, Jr., age 78, passed away on September 9, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on February 16, 1943, to Joseph John Cassidy, Sr., and Mary Gladys Cassidy (Krause) in Butte, Montana. He grew up in Butte and later moved to Helena, Montana.

He married Joan (Murphy) Cassidy on December 6, 1981, in Helena, Montana.

He was a military policeman in the Army from 1965 to 1967.

He was employed by the Helena School District and various construction projects throughout Montana.

He was very involved in the Cursillo movement and prison ministries. Joe was instrumental in the development and funding of the Religious Activities center at Montana State Prison, a place for all denominations to gather and worship. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Cassidy of Helena, Montana, and his three sons, Royal Cassidy, John Cassidy (Danielle), and Kevin Cassidy (Stacie), as well as his sisters, Colleen (Jim) Lockett of Colorado, Reggie (Dan) Daly, Bonita (Nancy) Cassidy, and Mary Theresa Byrd of Colorado, and the Cassidy grandkids, Grace, Isaiah, Isaac, Timmy, and Annabelle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph John Cassidy, and his mother, Mary Gladys Cassidy (Krause), and his sisters, Sharon Lowney (Con) and Deborah Husby (Darrell).

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

A vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 329 W. Mercury St. in Butte. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2nd, at Resurrection Cemetery, 3685 N. Montana, Ave., Helena, MT 59602.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Joseph and his family.