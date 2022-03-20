PISTELAK, Joseph D., age 92 of Helena passed away March 15, 2022. Viewing is set from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, March 21st at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W Riggs, East Helena, followed by A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena following the Mass with a reception to be held at the church following the burial. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joseph.