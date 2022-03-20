Menu
Joseph Pistelak
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

PISTELAK, Joseph D., age 92 of Helena passed away March 15, 2022. Viewing is set from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, March 21st at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W Riggs, East Helena, followed by A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena following the Mass with a reception to be held at the church following the burial. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joseph.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
120 W Riggs, East Helena, MT
Mar
21
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
120 W Riggs, East Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and Peggy Stipcich
March 19, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. I will always remember the smiles and laughter whenever I saw him. Bless your family.
Craig Wilkerson
March 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results