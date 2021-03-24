Joyce Renn Cooper

1933 - 2021

Our matriarch, our salt of the earth danced her way beyond the stars to be reunited with so many gone before her.

Joyce, age 87, was born to Dee and Laura (Patrick) Ramey at a time when sacrifice, resourcefulness and integrity were an expected part of life. She took her first job at age eleven when she moved to a local ranch to care for three children and cook for their ranch hands. Honing those skills over her lifetime, she wore many hats working and volunteering. Ultimately, they all revolved around personal customer service as it highlighted her strengths . . . she cared deeply for others and she seemed to know everyone! If she did not know you, she knew one or more of your relatives to be sure. Mom was a staple in the Helena community working for Buttrey's, Sears, Mountain View School for Girls, and Albertson's. She volunteered regularly as a vote counter during elections and participated in many of her children's fundraising actives from Helena Little League to the Helena Wrestling Club and everything in between.

She was artistic and talented which was apparent in everything she did. She lived in many houses and was always able to make them a "home" no matter what shape she found them in. Her home was always clean, with plenty of good food, and open to everyone!! Generations have been blessed to witness and enjoy her abilities in the kitchen. She could throw a pie together that was fit for a King or cook a breakfast for 25 people in perfect effortless harmony. It bothered her tremendously that those abilities faded in her later years.

She was a Mother with skill. She could track-down anyone of us without the internet (she said she had a little bird that told her things), she wasn't afraid to embarrass you or your friends, she also had mad throwing skills and used them to get your attention, she could also be your fiercest defender, cheerleader and friend. We will all miss that!!

Mom was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her beloved siblings and their spouses: Ruth and Howard Strandberg; Willard and Helen Ramey. She also saw her own spouses go before her: Ed "Buster" Sherlock, Rick Renn, Jay Ballard and Pete Cooper. Her greatest challenges came from saying goodbye to some of her children and grandchildren: sons - Danny Sherlock, Bob Renn, Rick Renn; daughter Mary Hand, and Granddaughter Shandi Rae along with numerous other family and friends. We know that you had missed so many for so long and are comforted that you are all together again.

A celebration of Mom's life will be held on Saturday, May 22nd at 3530 Keir Road, East Helena (Lori's) from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Internment at Fort Harrison Veteran's Cemetery will take place later.

Joyce's family would like to offer a special thank you to the East Valley Fire Department, Hospice, Dr. Emily Hedum and nurse Naomi, her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren whose support allowed us to keep her at home. Even as she faded away from us in those final hours, her stunning presence and loving disposition remained. She bestowed unto all of us a gentle grace and undeniable endurance for love, life and loss. May we all pass those gifts on for generations to come.