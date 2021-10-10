Joyce Saunders

January 18, 1931 - September 28, 2021

Joyce Saunders, 90, formally of Helena, Montana and recently of Waubay, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from the complexities of old age. Her family was by her bedside.

Joyce was born in Great Falls, Montana on January 18,1931 to Lloyd and Helen Holzberger. She was an educator in Aberdeen, SD and a business owner in Helena, MT with her son, Ken Saunders.

Joyce was an avid outdoors woman, enjoying hiking, biking, skiing, and traveling and made many good friends through her volunteer work in Helena, as well as in the Pinochle and knitting groups she belonged to. Joyce was a good friend to many and enjoyed life to its fullest, always with an abundance of curiosity. Her later years were greatly enhanced by her friendship with and the experiences she shared with Jan Colvin in Helena. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Joyce is survived by her sister Carol Laine of Missoula, MT, daughter Colleen Campbell and her spouse Ron Campbell of Waubay, SD, grandson Jason Campbell, his wife Erin and great grandsons Nolan and Gavin of Crooks, SD. She is also survived by her son Ken Saunders and his wife Sherri Fox of Helena, MT.

We extend a heartfelt thanks to the Hospice Program for their professional care and empathy.

Remembrances may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society.

lchsmontana.org PO Box 4455 Helena, MT 59604