Juleah E.W. Marks
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021

Juleah E.W. Marks

May 20, 1992 - December 31, 2021

A private memorial service is pending. Donations may be sent to Trailhead Church, 20 Trailhead View Dr., Townsend, MT 59644 or charity of donor's choice.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
I'm Juleah"sAunt She lived in Spokane for over 8 years, ,and she lived her dog we have Alot of memories that we have on the wall.we love yoy
kyle
February 15, 2022
Dear Nancy, We all were saddened to learn of Juleah's passing and send our prayers and thoughts to you and Eli. I'll always treasure the last time I saw her. We're here if a shoulder or two can bring you any comfort. Love from us all.
Rita Quinn and Family
January 28, 2022
Dear Nancy, I was so sorry to see that Juleah has passed. Please know that I am thinking of you and am sending my most sincerely heartfelt prayers for you. May your healing take you to a place of peace. With caring thoughts, Amanda Domino
Amanda Domino
January 21, 2022
