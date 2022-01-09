Julie Ann Banschbach

August 15, 1945 - December 14, 2021

Julie Ann (McCoy, Melby) Banschbach

Julie was born August 15, 1945 in Missoula Montana to William R. McCoy and Angeline M. (Loran) McCoy. She attended Wittier Elementary and Loyola Sacred Heart High School. She paid for her tuition to Loyola by working in the kitchens at the High School and St Patrick's Hospital. After high school Julie worked on the surgical floor at St Pats. She had many fond memories of the nuns both at the school and at the hospital. As well as her home parish at St Francis Catholic Church.

She met Bill Melby swimming at the river in Missoula. She sure did like his big white dog Sig. Julie loved all animals and kept many over the years. Cats, dogs, fish, frogs, birds, rats, and bunnies and rode horses whenever possible.

Julie and Bill married six months later (February 24, 1965). Bill's work would take them first to Great Falls and finally to Helena. It was in Helena and East Helena that Julie spent the majority of her life. She worked first as a bookkeeper for Hennessey's and babysat. She spent the rest of her working life at the Department of Revenue as an accounting technician.

She gave birth to Patrick in 1969 and Angela in 1974. Her children where the center of her life and she took them most places with her. There are many fond memories of Tae Kwon do and Judo classes with the Helena Karate Judo Club. They went camping, fishing, and motorcycling in the summer. They stayed in friends' cabins at Rimini whenever there was time. There was always a garden to work on or crocheting, ceramics, and crafts to do.

Julie also loved to drive and explore and usually had a sports car. She took family members on spontaneous trips to Seattle, Canada, and Yellowstone. She was up for any adventure.

On September 16, 1994, Julie and Bill divorced. She married Karl Banschbach soon after. She loved living in the woods in Grizzly Gulch and Karl's dog Monk. They took several trips to Germany and enjoyed motorcycle trips around the area. They divorced in 2000 and Julie moved to East Helena. She shared her home and the remainder of her life with her daughter Angie.

Julie retired from the Department of Revenue on December 14 2011. After retirement she filled her days with lunches and activities at the Neighborhood Center, projects with the Eagles club and Sons of Norway, working out at St Pete's rehab gym, and spending time with the congregation at Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She was friends with everyone and is fondly remembered by customers and employees at Shellie's, Blackjack's, and Main Street Eats.

In spite of her limitations due to COPD, Julie lived a full and active retired life. She fell and broke her pelvis December 2, 2021. She found the culmination of her Christian life on December 14 2021 and passed peacefully with her family beside her. She joins her parents and grandparents, friends, family, and critters, and brother Jack in heaven.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, brothers and sister, and countless friends and rescue animals. A funeral mass will be held for Julie at noon on January 10, 2022 at Sts Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Riggs in East Helena. A luncheon will follow in the church social center. Instead of flowers please send donations to: L & C Humane Society, St. Labre Indian School Ashland MT 59004-1001, or St Joseph Indian School PO Box 326 Chamberlain SD 57326.