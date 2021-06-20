Menu
Kacey KOTTAS
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

KOTTAS, Kacey, age 25 of Helena passed away June 8, 2021. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service will to be held at 11 a.m. today, June 26th at the York Community center, 6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Duck Creek following the funeral service. Family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Humane Society in memory of Kacey Grant Kottas. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kacey.


Published by Helena Independent Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Jun
26
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
York Community center
6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
York Community center
6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tammy and Scott...Kyle, Kody and Kameron......we are so sorry for your heartbreaking sadness. There are no words .....we´re just so sorry.
Terry and Jim Gundersen
Friend
June 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for this terrible loss.
Tim Clavin
June 21, 2021
We are sorry to hear about the loss of Kacey, it will be a loss to all who knew him and those who never had the chance to get to know him. Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Tina and Alan Arnold
Other
June 20, 2021
Scott and Family, We are so, so sorry. Our Love and Prayers are with You.
kevin Ivers
Family
June 20, 2021
