KOTTAS, Kacey, age 25 of Helena passed away June 8, 2021. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service will to be held at 11 a.m. today, June 26th at the York Community center, 6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Duck Creek following the funeral service. Family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Humane Society in memory of Kacey Grant Kottas. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kacey.