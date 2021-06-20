Kacey Grant Kottas

March 25, 1996 - June 8, 2021

On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, Kacey Grant Kottas, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 25.

Kacey was born on March 25th, 1996. He was raised out at Canyon Ferry Lake with his three brothers. It was there that he spent his childhood riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, and tearing up the water on the jet-skis. He got his High School diploma from PAL in 2014. Kacey really excelled in the arts, whether that was drawing, web designing, or helping local artists come up with their latest 'rad' design. He did it all. Being a local lake boy, he never wanted to leave. He found a cute, little bungalow on Magpie Bay to call home after graduating high school. He then proceeded to get a job down the road at a local screen printing operation, Magpie Screen Printing & Embroidery. This was where he started printing his own clothing line, Bored Clothing Co. This started an amazing journey of adventuring all over the state with his special someone, Danielle, to sell his clothing at local markets. Not only did Kacey operate his own business and work full-time as a screen printer, he even found time to work with his family at their family establishment, York Bar. He truly exceeded in the people business. He did it all. Kacey had the most contagious laugh there ever was. You could pinpoint him in a crowd just by hearing him get a kick out of something. Kacey's love for his cats could not be measured. They went everywhere with him, from trips to Missoula for the weekend to taking them for a kayak ride on the lake. Kacey had the deepest passion, the most infectious laugh, and the best clothing around. We shall never see his like again.

Kacey is survived by his father, Scott, his mother, Tamara, his three brothers, Kyle, Kody, Kameron, his grandmother, Mayrene, and his special someone, Danielle.

Viewing will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Viewing will begin again at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service will to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th at the York Community center, 6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Duck Creek following the funeral service. Family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Humane Society in memory of Kacey Grant Kottas. His love for animals was incomparable. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kacey.

Kacey was the brightest light in a very dark world.