Kacey Grant Kottas
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Kacey Grant Kottas

March 25, 1996 - June 8, 2021

On Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, Kacey Grant Kottas, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 25.

Kacey was born on March 25th, 1996. He was raised out at Canyon Ferry Lake with his three brothers. It was there that he spent his childhood riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, and tearing up the water on the jet-skis. He got his High School diploma from PAL in 2014. Kacey really excelled in the arts, whether that was drawing, web designing, or helping local artists come up with their latest 'rad' design. He did it all. Being a local lake boy, he never wanted to leave. He found a cute, little bungalow on Magpie Bay to call home after graduating high school. He then proceeded to get a job down the road at a local screen printing operation, Magpie Screen Printing & Embroidery. This was where he started printing his own clothing line, Bored Clothing Co. This started an amazing journey of adventuring all over the state with his special someone, Danielle, to sell his clothing at local markets. Not only did Kacey operate his own business and work full-time as a screen printer, he even found time to work with his family at their family establishment, York Bar. He truly exceeded in the people business. He did it all. Kacey had the most contagious laugh there ever was. You could pinpoint him in a crowd just by hearing him get a kick out of something. Kacey's love for his cats could not be measured. They went everywhere with him, from trips to Missoula for the weekend to taking them for a kayak ride on the lake. Kacey had the deepest passion, the most infectious laugh, and the best clothing around. We shall never see his like again.

Kacey is survived by his father, Scott, his mother, Tamara, his three brothers, Kyle, Kody, Kameron, his grandmother, Mayrene, and his special someone, Danielle.

Viewing will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Viewing will begin again at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral service will to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th at the York Community center, 6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Duck Creek following the funeral service. Family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Humane Society in memory of Kacey Grant Kottas. His love for animals was incomparable. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kacey.

Kacey was the brightest light in a very dark world.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Jun
26
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
York Community center
6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
York Community center
6040 Nelson Rd, Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tammy and Scott...Kyle, Kody and Kameron......we are so sorry for your heartbreaking sadness. There are no words .....we´re just so sorry.
Terry and Jim Gundersen
Friend
June 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for this terrible loss.
Tim Clavin
June 21, 2021
We are sorry to hear about the loss of Kacey, it will be a loss to all who knew him and those who never had the chance to get to know him. Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Tina and Alan Arnold
Other
June 20, 2021
Scott and Family, We are so, so sorry. Our Love and Prayers are with You.
kevin Ivers
Family
June 20, 2021
