Kailey Dawn Logan
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Kailey Dawn Logan

January 4, 2002 - September 6, 2021

On September 6th, 2021 the Angels came down and embrace our beloved Kailey and delivered her into our Heavenly Father's arms, reuniting her with those who passed before.

Kailey Dawn Logan graced the world on January 4th, 2002. Born to parents Kimberly Venetz and Chris Logan. She was raised and attended school in Helena, MT.

She had a huge heart for animals which lead to many pets all shapes and sizes. This love also lead to a passion for horses. In her youth, Kailey loved competing in Barrel Racing and O-Mok-Sees. Kailey also felt that Elephants were her spirit animal.

While attending Helena Middle School, Kailey played basketball and volleyball. Kailey graduated from Helena High in 2020. Her Sophomore and Junior year, Kailey was a cheerleader for the Helena High Bengals, but her real joy was being a member of the Bengalettes dance team her Senior year.

Many will say that Kailey always had time for her friends, would light up a room like a ray of sunshine with her beautiful smile and always lent an ear and advice when someone was in need. She touched the hearts of many and will be dearly missed. Kailey came into this world like a spitfire and left the same way. Embracing life with gusto.

Kailey is survived by her loving mother Kimberly Venetz; stepfather Kelly Toye; father Chris Logan; brother Josh Clark; aunt Veronica (Vince) Christensen; uncle Matthew Venetz; cousin Sethppl Christensen; and grandmother Louella Banister.

Proceeded in death by her grandparents Wayne and Joyce Venetz; grandfather Patrick Banister and cousin Carson Christensen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lewis & Clark Co. Fairgrounds at 6pm September 14th, 2020. Please feel free to bring a copy of your favorite photo of Kailey.

In leau of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been established(search by name). To offer a condolence or to share a story about Kailey please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com .


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Lewis & Clark Co. Fairgrounds
MT
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From one mumma to the next. My girl was taken in accident 2 months ago. You will survive this one day at a time! I know this grief.. please know your not alone! Xxx always here mumma xx
Rachael Stone
September 17, 2021
