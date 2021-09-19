Karen Denise Gregg

July 29, 1959 - September 13, 2021

On the morning of September 13, 2021, Karen went to be with her Lord and Savior at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. Karen was 62 years old.

Karen Gregg was born on July 29, 1959, in the city of Orange, California. She was the fourth child and third daughter of Dr. Billy and Anita Reasoner.

Karen was a girl scout and enjoyed horseback riding as well as caring for a host of cats and dogs, leading her family to call her the animal whisperer. She had a great love for the outdoors, often picking wildflowers and leaving them at the doorstep to surprise her mom. Every May Day, she would send daisies to her mom to keep the tradition up. She spent summers with her family in Mexico, enjoying the beaches and vibrant culture. She attended Foothill High School in Santa Ana, CA, where she met her future husband.

After she graduated high school in 1977, she began working at Mervyn's Department Store, first at the Tustin location before moving to the Ontario Distribution Center. She retired from Mervyn's after approximately 17 years.

On August 25, 1979, Karen married the love of her life, Gordon Gregg, at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Santa Ana, California. Over the years after her marriage, she lived in Orange, CA, Brea, CA, Chino, CA, Apple Valley, CA, before settling in Helena, MT. She raised two children, Josh who was born in 1983, and Sammie who was born in 1991.

During her time in Apple Valley, she served at High Desert Church in Victorville. She served in children's ministries, high school ministries, as well as attending numerous women's Bible studies and women's retreat events.

Both of her children moved to Montana before her; Josh to Great Falls and Sammie to Bozeman. After her husband retired, they moved to Montana to be closer to their children.

Karen was actively involved in Life Church of Helena where she made numerous friends and taught the children's Sunday school classes once a month.

Due to her husband's influence, she became an avid NASCAR fan, cheering on her current favorite driver Chase Elliot every weekend.

Karen was preceded in death by her father Dr. Billy Reasoner and mother Anita Reasoner.

Karen is survived by: her husband, Gordon Gregg, son Josh Gregg (Lindsey), grandchildren Rohna, Paxton, and Nolan, daughter Sammie Gregg, and siblings Doug Reasoner (Candie), Valerie Hayes (Tim), Renee Goldin (Jack), and Janine Nailon (Jamie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Karen will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations to her favorite charities can go to Life Church of Helena, The Mountain Lion Foundation located in Sacramento, CA, and Guide Dogs of America in Sylmar, CA.

A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of St. Peter's Hospital for their care of Karen. Their kindness and compassion was appreciated by the family.

To offer a condolence or to share a story about Karen please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.