GREGG, Karen D., age 62 of Helena passed away September 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, Helena, MT. Karen will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Karen.