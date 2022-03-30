Karlye Kristine Thompson, 44

February 15, 1978 - March 20, 2022

Karlye Kristine Thompson, 44, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away March 20, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital accompanied by her loving family.

Karlye was born February 15, 1978, in Helena, Montana. Following graduation from Capital High School in Helena, Karlye joined the US Army. She proudly served her country for eight years, receiving honorable discharge as a Sergeant, E-5, Signal Corps. Among her many commendations and awards, Karlye received the Distinguished Service Medal. Karlye continued her work at Fort Leavenworth as a Contractor and lastly as an Army Civilian Professional as well as a respected member of the NSC IMO team. She will be greatly missed.

Karlye was married to Ian Bussell in 1999 at Fort Leavenworth. They were married for 18 years.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Owen (Thomas); father, Ron Thompson (Terri); sister, Marcy Anderson (Richard); nephew, Nathan Nielson; step-sisters, Erica Zlomie (Jake) and Abbie Livingston (Justin); Justin Porter; her cousin, best buddy and confidant, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

A celebration of Karlye's remarkable life will begin at 3:30 pm Tuesday, May 3, at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Boulevard, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Missouri Pit Bull Rescue, PO Box 300802, Kansas City, MO 64130, or to a no-kill shelter of the donor's choice.

You may share a memory of Karlye or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.