Kathleen Ann Foster

April 18, 1943 - October 27, 2020

Kathleen Ann Foster, of Sandy, UT, passed away on Tuesday, October 27th after a short illness. She was 77.

Born in Helena, MT, on April 18th, 1943 to Joe and Mary C. Link, Kathy attended St Helena grade school and graduated from Helena Cathedral High School in 1961. Kathy then began working for Mountain Bell in the Helena branch as an operator, until 1982 when her branch closed. She then transferred to Salt Lake City branch and her new life. After a successful career, she retired with Qwest in 2008, completing 40 years of service.

Kathy made a lifelong choice to serve the Lord and was very active in her church, Saint Therese of the Catholic Church of Midvale, UT, offering support in various roles, and also served with the Legion of Mary. Kathy's faith was a source of happiness, strength, and peace during difficult times. Kathy also found great happiness in helping others and was a member of Senior Companions, where she would help seniors and other adults maintain living independence in their own homes by assisting them in various ways, and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. If someone needed help, Kathy was always there to lend a hand.

When she wasn't busy helping others, Kathy spent her time following the lives of her siblings, children, grandchildren, the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers, meeting up with friends, tackling the latest newspaper crossword puzzles, and following her favorite band, Lady Antebellum. Kathy truly made the most of each hour, every day.

Kathy is proceeded in death by her parents Joe and Dorothy Link, her mother, Mary C. Link, her brother, Butch Condon, and her son, Brett Foster.

She is survived by her brother, John (Carolyn) Link, her sister Gloria (Mac) Hodges, her daughter, Renee Foster, her son, Mark Foster, her grandchildren, Chelsea, Jacob, and Dylan Foster, and great grandchildren, Eden Foster, Landon and Evan Miller, as well as several cousins and numerous friends.

A special "Thank You" to the staffs at Brookside Memory Care, Providence Hospice Care, the Providence Oncology Department, and Oregon Eye Specialists for your safekeeping of Kathy for the last several months.

The world lost a bright light and great soul when Kathy left us, but Heaven gained an angel. Kathy will be remembered for her big heart and generosity. She will be missed dearly.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Springer and Son Funeral Home, Aloha, OR. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Link-Foster Family; 20860 SW Madrid Court, Aloha, OR 97078. Due to the Corona Virus a celebration of life will be held at a later date.