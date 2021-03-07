Kathleen (Kathy) Ann George

November 14, 1952 - February 27, 2021

Kathleen (Kathy) Ann George was born in Helena, Mt on November 14th, 1952 to Arthur and Ann Nettleton. She passed away February 27, 2021.

As a child Kathy's strength and tenacity were tested as she battled rheumatic fever for years, leaving her with a vulnerable heart and resolve made of steel. Her days as a child were filled with joy as she played with neighborhood friends on Poplar Street, which she spoke of often. Kathy graduated from Helena High School in 1971, earning her two acres of land from her parents. After high school she worked at the State Nursery and continued to develop her magical green thumb and spend days with her dear friend, Melissa Gardipee. She was a child of the 70's hippy movement and enjoyed the freedom and fun of that era.

In 1979 she was married to Richard George and began her most valued journey, motherhood. Kathy and Richard welcomed two girls into their lives, Lacee in 1980 and Anne in 1982. In 1990 she met her stepdaughter Teresa, who was also loved fiercely by Kathy. She devoted her life to her family and everything she did was for them. She lived a life of self-sacrifice and weathered unimaginable storms, always remaining true to her deep love of her family.

While raising three beautiful, yet spirited daughters and supporting a strong, yet challenging husband she continued to be the glue that held it all together. Her kindness, strength and love were the anchor for all those around her. Kathy faced many obstacles in her life that left her cautious of others at times. However, if you were lucky enough to earn her trust, she loved you with a force that made even the rainy days bright. One of Kathy's favorite pastimes was soaking up sun while playing in the dirt and creating a beautiful garden wherever she was. In 2003 she packed a U-Haul full of plants and moved to Seattle with her adult daughters, where she was not only their mother but their best friend. While in Seattle she worked in a Garden Center and enjoyed her second favorite pastime, going to the Casino. She and her daughters would travel together across Washington to eat delicious pasta and gamble until dawn, always led by Kathy.

Some of her daughters' favorite memories are of begging her to leave after they had lost all their money and she was still winning. Over the years Kathy also loved to attend concerts and saw most of her favorite bands, like Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. In 2006 she moved back to Helena with her husband Richard and lived the rest of her life with her best friend and partner.

Together Kathy and Richard welcomed two son-in-laws, John Hancock and Derek Gengenbacher, and six beautiful grandchildren. Kathy hated sports and had no problem letting her sports loving son-in-law Derek know it. She loved playing poker with her family and had a terrible poker face, smiling from ear to ear when she had a hand and yelling at her husband when he took a pot from her. Through her years of marriage to Richard they faced their challenges, yet always found each other. In her final days, her husband cared for her with love and devotion which is the result of nothing less than true love. She spent her final days living in East Helena, loving her children, and doting on her grandchildren. Kathy died at home in her bed surrounded by loved ones.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Ann Nettleton, brother Gary Nettleton, and

brother-in-law Dan Trussel. She is survived by her husband Richard George, brother Larry Nettleton, beloved sister Billie Trussel, daughter Teresa Hancock and husband John, daughter Lacee Gengenbacher and husband Derek, daughter Anne George, and six grandchildren Payton, Nathan, Lila, Adeline, Lincoln, and Deklan.

Kathy's love was like the sunlight, warm and necessary for life. She leaves a legacy full of strength, love, and the lesson that the most important thing in life is family. She will forever be tending the high garden in the sky! As Kathy would say, Have a Happy!

Services will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kathy.