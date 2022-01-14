Kathleen (Kay) Johnston

1931-2022

Kathleen (Kay) Johnston passed peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side after a long battle with an unforgiving disease, Alzheimer's.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kathleen and Stanley Price; her sister, Beverly Boss; and her eldest son, Larry Johnston. She is survived by her children, Stanley (Tawni) Johnston, Ben (Jody) Johnston, Kathy (Mike) Johnston, and Ross Johnston. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved as they loved her.

Kay married Lawrence Johnston in 1957. They had five children that they proudly raised as ranch and rodeo kids in Winston, MT.

Kay was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 50 years retiring at age 72 from St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. She loved being a nurse and helping others in need.

Kay's passion was her horses and competing in reining competitions. Kay won numerous Rookie and Limited Non Pro classes and, as Kay called it "old people's classes", the Senior class. She was a well-respected horsewoman, and many trainers told others in the reining world that they should all try to ride and set a horse like she did.

You were the best of the best. We will miss you always. Tap 'er light, Mom.

There are no services planned.

If you wish to make a donation in Kay's name, please consider your local Alzheimer's Association.

"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love." ~ Leo Buscaglia.