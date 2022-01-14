Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen Johnston
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022

Kathleen (Kay) Johnston

1931-2022

Kathleen (Kay) Johnston passed peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side after a long battle with an unforgiving disease, Alzheimer's.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kathleen and Stanley Price; her sister, Beverly Boss; and her eldest son, Larry Johnston. She is survived by her children, Stanley (Tawni) Johnston, Ben (Jody) Johnston, Kathy (Mike) Johnston, and Ross Johnston. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved as they loved her.

Kay married Lawrence Johnston in 1957. They had five children that they proudly raised as ranch and rodeo kids in Winston, MT.

Kay was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 50 years retiring at age 72 from St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. She loved being a nurse and helping others in need.

Kay's passion was her horses and competing in reining competitions. Kay won numerous Rookie and Limited Non Pro classes and, as Kay called it "old people's classes", the Senior class. She was a well-respected horsewoman, and many trainers told others in the reining world that they should all try to ride and set a horse like she did.

You were the best of the best. We will miss you always. Tap 'er light, Mom.

There are no services planned.

If you wish to make a donation in Kay's name, please consider your local Alzheimer's Association.

"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love." ~ Leo Buscaglia.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Kay was a guiding light for us younger employees of St. Peters. I always respected her knowledge and input into various situations. What a leader. Having lost my mother to Alzheimer's I know she and her family can now have peace in the Grace of the Lord.
Robert Cortright
January 20, 2022
So sorry to hear of Kay's passing. May she be at peace.
Keith Farquhar
January 18, 2022
Kathy, My heart goes out to you and Mike. It has been a long, long journey for you and your Mom. Her struggle is over now and she is at peace. Please take care of yourselves.
Monica McCauley
Friend
January 17, 2022
She was a wonderful person and always always at her best while she was at work. So sorry for your loss may she RIP.... the Helena Mosby's
Steve Moby
January 16, 2022
Kay was so great to work with. Her smile and wit were contagious. She was quite the lady. So sorry for your loss
Lisa Jewett
January 15, 2022
So sorry. She was one of a kind.
Karen Davidson
January 15, 2022
Kay was the best coordinator at St Peters. She was the house mouse, putting out fires with little effort. She was a great Nurse. May she rest in peace.
Jeanie wilkins oliver
Friend
January 15, 2022
I remember Kay when I was a student nurse from Carroll´s first baccalaureate program. Kay worked closely w my sister, Mary (Doubek) and they were quite the team!!! What a leader she was!
Kathleen (Doubek) Morrison
Work
January 15, 2022
Your Mom was a special lady loved by many. She is at peace now. Prayers and love to all of you.
Cindy Gruwell
Friend
January 14, 2022
Kathy & Mike, My deepest condolences to you and the rest of the family. May Kay now enjoy what was lost before she left you, and your good memories of Kay, soothe the hurt of her passing.
Ron Kuehn
January 14, 2022
Kay J was one awesome lady & one hell of a horse woman.. hugs to the Johnston family
Darcy Hazen Rude
January 14, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. God Bless you and Mike. I know you have been though a lot. I am learning more and more about this terrible disease. Tell Mike I miss seeing him.
Jan & Joyce Gurtner
January 14, 2022
Thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was a great lady and will be missed.
Teri High
January 14, 2022
Kay was a wonderful mother and friend. She will be missed by many. I know I will miss the good times and laughs she was special I loved her dearly. Saddle up and ride. Love you always.
Jean Childress
Family
January 14, 2022
I have missed Kay....have thought of her often. We worked together at St Peter´s for lots of years. She was fabulous and always fair. So sorry for your loss. Heaven has gained a wonderful soul.
Terry Gundersen
Friend
January 14, 2022
Kay was such a wonderful person, she will be very missed! All my love to all the Johnston family.
Jennell Hazen Perros
Friend
January 14, 2022
Your Mom was a great lady! Thoughts and Prayers to you and your family !
Della Ogilvie Epler
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results