Kelly Harris

May 8, 1966 - November 14, 2020

After a valiant battle against cancer, Kelly Harris passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Kelly was a compassionate, calm and loving man. In his quiet and resolute way, Kelly was able to accomplish all he set out to do. Kelly had a steadiness and fortitude that was truly admirable. Kelly deeply loved his family and treasured his many friends. He was always there to help his wife, children, grandchildren, grandparents, parents, sister and all who needed a strong shoulder or an extra hand. Kelly stood above the rest. He was a true gentleman among men.

Kelly, the eldest child of Terry and Judy Harris, was born May 8, 1966 in Helena, Montana. Kelly attended Hawthorn Elementary School and graduated from Helena Capitol High School in 1984. Kelly began his professional endeavors working for his father at Capitol Office Equipment & Design, followed by his long-time career as manager at Hub of the Valley and The Laibation Station. Kelly's leadership in the Helena Bar & Restaurant community spanned 29 years, during which he was elected Vice-President of the Tri-County Tavern Associations in November 2015 and served until his passing. Kelly was a mainstay for many of his patrons. No matter what happened in their lives or what happened in the world, Kelly was there with a kind word and a welcoming smile. Everyone who walked through the door was considered a friend, many of whom became true life-long friends. Kelly was a prince of Helena's bar scene. His presence will be greatly missed.

Kelly married the love of his life, Stacy Wagner, on March 10, 2004 in Las Vegas. Together, they built a wonderful and loving life together. Stacy brought three children, Bryan Brown and twins Mariah Brown Voss and Cody Brown, into their lives. Kelly being a man of integrity and honor was a dedicated and loving husband and stepfather and formed a loving bond with his stepchildren. Stacy says Kelly made a huge positive difference in all of their lives. Stacy and Kelly had a great marriage; she took exceptional care of Kelly each and every day and he was proud of that.

Kelly was active in the Helena community. He was involved in the Tri County Taverns Association, Helena Lions Club and the Moose Lodge. Kelly and Bruce McCullough were co-founders of Tri-County Home Free Program in Helena which provided free rides for impaired drivers. The program was heavily endorsed by local law enforcement and the DUI Task Force.

Kelly was an outdoorsman and enjoyed the adventure. He was an accomplished hunter and made many memories hunting with his grandfather, Luke Screnar, his father and his uncles. Kelly also enjoyed camping and shared many camping adventures with Stacy's family and friends, especially during his ongoing cancer treatment. Kelly was a life-long dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan, and last year, jubilantly watched his team finally win, its first Super Bowl Championship and also a fan of Kurt Busch NASCAR driver.

Kelly was predeceased in death by his grandparents Luke and Eva Screnar, Carl Harris and Peg Harris. Kelly is survived by his wife of 21 years, Stacy Harris; his three stepchildren Bryan (Tayler) Brown, Mariah (Steven) Voss and Cody (Amanda) Brown; grandchildren Karyhana Britt, Braydon Brown, Barrett Orth, Landyn Brown, Karson Voss and Remington Brown; his parents Terry and Judy Harris; his sister Jody Harris; his nephew Brock Harris and his niece Alecia Harris; all of Helena. Additionally, Kelly is survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kelly will be dearly missed, but he will forever live in of our hearts.

Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be announced. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be practiced and masks will be mandatory during all services. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kelly.