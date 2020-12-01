Kelly Rae Rhimer

December 1, 1958 - November 19, 2020

On November 19, 2020 Kelly Rae Rhimer , daughter, sister, partner, cousin and friend passed away at the age of 61 in Albuquerque, NM. Born on December 1, 1958 in Helena, MT to Edwin Schroeder and Kathleen (Schroeder) Temple.

Kelicoonkey took great pride in her family and everything she did; be it working, cooking, crafting and life. She loved cats, especially those with special needs and care. At one point her obsession included a collection of stuffed Garfield cats that occupied her vehicle and home.

Kelly loved cooking and crafting for friends and family. She loved wrapping gifts, making the wrapping so beautiful the wrapping itself was a gift.

In 2016 Kelly and her very special guy Gary moved to Albuquerque, NM to help her mom after the loss of her step-father.

Kelly will be greatly missed by her family, partner and friends. She leaves behind her mother Kathleen Temple; her sisters Kim Wyndance of ID, Kristi Schroeder of NM, her partner Gary Rath of NM, 3 step-brothers (Dan, Mark and Greg) and 1 step-sister (Tina), 3 Aunts of Helena (Evelyn, Betty Ann and Sheree Lynn) and her Aunt Alice of Portland, OR and numerous cousins!

Interment will be the summer of 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena, MT