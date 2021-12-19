Kenneth Joseph Moon

August 20, 1946 - December 14, 2021

Kenneth Joseph Moon was born August 20, 1946. He grew up on the family farm near Valier, MT, with his parents Herbert Francis and Alphonsine Cathrine (Bisnett) Moon, and 11 brothers and sisters. Herb died when the kids were young and Ken worked hard growing up. He went to school in Valier, graduated from Valier High school and joined the Army. At Fort Lewis, Ken served on the Honor Guard for funerals. He spent the majority of his military service stationed in Korea.

Ken loved all kinds of sports. He played football in high school and in the Army in Korea. He played fastpitch softball on a number of teams. Ken walked down the aisle at his wedding on crutches with his broken leg in a full length cast due to an awesome slide into second base. Coaching his wife Joellen's softball team was probably not his finest moment. As the coach's wife, Ken assigned her to be catcher. She was hit directly in the eye with a hard thrown ball. Ken said, "There's no blood, get over there and play". Soon she sported an impressive black eye. Not good. Ken was his children's biggest fan when they participated in football, baseball and soccer.

Ken was closest to God in the out-of-doors. He spent countless seasons bow and rifle hunting. He loved to fish. These skills he readily shared with his children, grandchildren, and nephews and any other kid who would put up with his idea of humor.

Ken met a young teacher, Joellen Johnson, when he was working in Conrad, Montana. They were married in 1972 and spent 49 ½ years together. They are parents of 3 children.

After his military service, Ken worked various jobs in Conrad. He and Joellen moved to Helena in 1973. Ken attended Helena College of Technology, certifying as a Welder and Machinist. His career in that field included employment at Anderson Rock Pickers, ASARCO and Northside Welding. Retiring from that career, Ken worked in the wood shop at Helena Industries, thoroughly enjoying the special needs clients that he worked with.

Ken is survived by his wife, daughters Kara (Erik) Ranney of Bakersfield, CA, Kate Moon of Austin, TX, and son Sam (Emma) Moon of Helena, MT. Grandchildren include Rhett Ranney, Chloe Ranney and Kathrine Ranney; Madison Glass, Zachary, Coleman and Jackson Moon. He is also survived by brothers Roger (Marlene) Moon, Rick (Anita) Moon, Ron (Jeannie) Moon, and sisters Gloria (Buck) Buchanan, Mona (Tom) Linse, Kathy (Rich) River, Bernadette Moon, and Brenda Moon, numerous nieces and nephews and a wonderful group of friends, including best friends Steve Nickel, Norm Canney and their families.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Cece and Yvonne, and brother Rodney.

Ken's Celebration of Life to be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM.